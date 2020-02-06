Cwm LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 82.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 84,051 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 55.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,194,873 shares in the last quarter.

GPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial raised Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

