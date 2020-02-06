Cwm LLC Takes Position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 952 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after acquiring an additional 203,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORR opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring purchased 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

