Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in L3Harris by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 967.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $17,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.39. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $228.50.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

