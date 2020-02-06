Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.