Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 198,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 466,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 131,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $8,098,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

