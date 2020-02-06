Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,992,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,943,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 875,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,134,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $213.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.86. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

