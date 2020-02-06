Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $87.61 on Thursday. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

