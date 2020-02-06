Darren Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $110,120.00.

EVOP opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. EVO Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

