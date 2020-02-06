Deutsche Bank Raises Just Eat (LON:JE) Price Target to GBX 820

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

JE has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 901 ($11.85) price objective on shares of Just Eat and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on shares of Just Eat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 793.47 ($10.44).

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at GBX 861 ($11.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.45. Just Eat has a 1-year low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 856.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 753.62.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

