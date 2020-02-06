Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

DOM opened at GBX 306.30 ($4.03) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 276.83.

In other news, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($41,041.83). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

