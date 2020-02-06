Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.17% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

EFSC stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,867.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

