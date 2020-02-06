Escape Hunt’s (ESC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Escape Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Escape Hunt alerts:

Escape Hunt stock opened at GBX 15.63 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. Escape Hunt has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 81 ($1.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.