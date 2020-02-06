Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

