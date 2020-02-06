Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Receives $46.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of FNF opened at $49.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $6,684,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,567,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

