Fireangel Safety Technology Group’s (FA) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON FA opened at GBX 14.10 ($0.19) on Monday. Fireangel Safety Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Fireangel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

