Fred Ronnie Myrick Sells 2,000 Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OBNK opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $835.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.53. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

