Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRES. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.31) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 702.33 ($9.24).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 629.80 ($8.28) on Monday. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 628.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 661.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.41.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.