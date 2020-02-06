Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.30. Frontline posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Frontline has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

