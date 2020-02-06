Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 80,261 Shares of Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Stock

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 80,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,974.86 ($73,031.82).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 40,862 shares of Wam Leaders stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.26 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,608.71 ($36,601.92).

On Monday, January 20th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 141,620 shares of Wam Leaders stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,415.22 ($128,663.28).

WLE opened at A$1.28 ($0.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.20. Wam Leaders Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.08 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of A$1.32 ($0.93).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from Wam Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Wam Leaders Company Profile

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

