Glenda Dorchak Sells 1,000 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Stock

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.31. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $96.11 and a 12 month high of $122.10.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.19.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.