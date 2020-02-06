Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EVOP opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. EVO Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after purchasing an additional 727,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 31.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,946,000 after purchasing an additional 526,836 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 56.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 262,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

