GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Sells $51,502.50 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brandt Walter Kucharski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrubHub alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 156 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $7,338.24.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 169 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $6,991.53.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $55.60 on Thursday. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GRUB. Craig Hallum lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.