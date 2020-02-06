Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195.38 ($2.57).

Shares of HSTG opened at GBX 184.95 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. Hastings Group has a 12 month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76.

Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

