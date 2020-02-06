Heidi C. Chen Sells 1,179 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ZTS opened at $137.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

