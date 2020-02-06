Herm Cukier Sells 31,850 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) CEO Herm Cukier sold 31,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $164,346.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,975.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 2nd, Herm Cukier sold 38,461 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $262,304.02.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth $148,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

