Insider Selling: Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Sells C$84,000.00 in Stock

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Darin Wagner sold 200,000 shares of Balmoral Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,835,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,190,756.70.

Darin Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Darin Wagner sold 100,000 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$47,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Darin Wagner sold 80,000 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Darin Wagner sold 154,290 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$65,187.53.

BAR stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 million and a PE ratio of -33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Balmoral Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.49.

About Balmoral Resources

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

