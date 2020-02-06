Insider Selling: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) EVP Sells $108,498.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

