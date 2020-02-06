Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,770 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $73,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.13 per share, with a total value of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,968.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,285. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, FIX increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

