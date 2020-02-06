Intu Properties’ (INTU) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Intu Properties to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Intu Properties presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 40.79 ($0.54).

INTU opened at GBX 14.80 ($0.19) on Monday. Intu Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 16.80 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $203.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

