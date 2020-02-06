Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 365.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after buying an additional 637,543 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,493,000 after buying an additional 78,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iron Mountain by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,159,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,945,000 after buying an additional 176,684 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

