John F. Crowley Sells 9,754 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,754 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $86,908.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.