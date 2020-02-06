John Paul Stevenson Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) Stock

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) Director John Paul Stevenson sold 2,000,000 shares of Sego Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,157,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$407,890.30.

Shares of Sego Resources stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. Sego Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

