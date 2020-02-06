JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average is $124.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.