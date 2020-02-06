JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lessened by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 111.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $137.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $424.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.