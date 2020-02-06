Liberum Capital Raises GAN (LON:GAN) Price Target to GBX 200

GAN (LON:GAN) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:GAN opened at GBX 176.65 ($2.32) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.18 million and a P/E ratio of -63.09. GAN has a 1 year low of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Dermot Smurfit sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £372,500 ($490,002.63).

GAN Company Profile

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

