Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $89.61 and last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 6463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.22.

The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

