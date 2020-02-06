Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE MRO opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

