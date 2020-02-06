Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

MTW stock opened at GBX 855 ($11.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.86 million and a PE ratio of 27.85. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 840 ($11.05). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 817.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 753.98.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

