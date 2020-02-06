McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 168 ($2.21) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 171 ($2.25).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCS. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 154 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut McCarthy & Stone to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCarthy & Stone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 151.44 ($1.99).

McCarthy & Stone stock opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57. McCarthy & Stone has a 52-week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 2.25%. McCarthy & Stone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

In related news, insider Gill Barr acquired 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

