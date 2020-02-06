M&G (LON:MNG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MNG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on M&G in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&G from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 297 ($3.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 276.60 ($3.64).

Get M&G alerts:

LON:MNG opened at GBX 243 ($3.20) on Monday. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.