Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,125 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $179.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,368.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $184.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

