Morgan Stanley Downgrades Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) to Equal Weight

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Yunji has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $387.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yunji will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YJ. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yunji by 629.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 185,121 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Yunji by 35.7% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yunji in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunji in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

