Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Navios Maritime stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.77.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.99% of Navios Maritime worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

