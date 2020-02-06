NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann Sells 2,556 Shares

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $777.20 million, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. NetGear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NetGear during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NetGear during the second quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NetGear during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NetGear during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NetGear by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

