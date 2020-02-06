Nike (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $136.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $100.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.36.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1,007.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 24,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.