Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OSB has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.92. Norbord has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norbord by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 88.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 220,611 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 888,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 40.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

