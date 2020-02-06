Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 166,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Northern Trust stock opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,671 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.