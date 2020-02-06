Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.45.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $367.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

