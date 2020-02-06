Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Omnicell worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after purchasing an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 9,014.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 267,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Omnicell by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 116,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.98 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

