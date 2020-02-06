ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

